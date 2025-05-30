Posted in: Games, Pinball, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: back to the future, E.T., jaws, jurassic park, jurassic world, Zen Pinball World

Several Universal-Themed Tables Added To Zen Pinball World

Zen Pinball World has added a couple of new DLC packs that have pinball tables themed around several Universal Pictures films

Zen Studios has partnered once again with Universal Pictures to bring several pinball tables themed around their movies to Zen Pinball World. Right now, you can get individual DLC tables, as well as a pack of them altogether, featuring E.T., Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and Back to the Future. Giving players who want them six new tables which will radically give your library a boost. We have more info and a trailer here asd they're all available now.

Zen Pinball World – Universal Films Tables

In this evolution of pinball mastery from Zen Studios, Zen Pinball World features unique gameplay modifiers and customization options as well as tables based on some of the biggest hits in entertainment, like South Park Pinball, Knight Rider Pinball, Battlestar Galactica Pinball, along with timeless Williams classics, Universal Studios classics, and many more. Additionally, the team will regularly add even more content to Zen Pinball World for players to enjoy!

Universal Classics Pinball

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Pinball: Help E.T. and his friend Elliott contact E.T.'s spacecraft and return to the stars on the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial table!

Help E.T. and his friend Elliott contact E.T.'s spacecraft and return to the stars on the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial table! Back to the Future Pinball: Relive Doc Brown and Marty McFly's timeless adventures from the Back to the Future movie trilogy!

Relive Doc Brown and Marty McFly's timeless adventures from the Back to the Future movie trilogy! Jaws Pinball: Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water…take on the terrifying great white shark in Jaws Pinball!

Jurassic World Pinball

Jurassic Park Pinball: Play through classic scenes of the original blockbuster film, from T. rex confrontations to outsmarting raptors in the kitchen.

Play through classic scenes of the original blockbuster film, from T. rex confrontations to outsmarting raptors in the kitchen. Jurassic World Pinball: Train Raptors, view the spectacular Mosasaurus feeding, and escape the deadly Indominus Rex.

Train Raptors, view the spectacular Mosasaurus feeding, and escape the deadly Indominus Rex. Jurassic Park Pinball Mayhem: Return to Isla Nublar to restore order in an action-packed extravaganza — playable Stegosaurus included!

Individual tables for Universal Classics Pinball and Jurassic World Pinball are available now in the Zen Pinball World app for $3.99 or $9.99 for each DLC bundle. Players who previously purchased any of these tables in the Zen Pinball app can transfer them to Zen Pinball World.

