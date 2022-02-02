Several Veteran Developers Form New Studio Named "Gardens"

A brand new studio has been formed as a group of video game veterans announced they have made a new company simply called Gardens. The studio was co-founded by Chris Bell (Journey, What Remains of Edith Finch, Sky: Children of the Light, Way), Lexie Dostal (Dustforce), and Stephen Bell (Blaseball, What Remains of Edith Finch), along with a team comprised of highly-talented devs that have worked on a series of high-profile titles including Marvel's Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank, Skyrim, the Fallout series, Ashen, and The Hobbit. According to the announcement the goal is to "create vibrant online games that foster meaningful multiplayer moments and relationships between players around the world." We'll see how the studio does over the next few years as they have several people who have jumped ship to join the company, and are currently hiring for several positions including 3D Artist, Animators, and Engineers. Here's a couple quotes from today's announcement.

"With Gardens, we wanted to create a studio that cares as much about the health, happiness, and wellbeing of its team members as we do the craftsmanship of the games we create together. Our top priority is making sure our teammates enjoy their lives and are given the tools and resources to grow while creating compelling, well-crafted, thoughtful games that cultivate novel shared experiences between players online," said Co-Founder Chris Bell. "I decided to join Gardens after my first meeting with the founders. They're such genuine and thoughtful leaders who understood all the reasons I left the games industry, and explained why and how they were going to do things differently at Gardens. I'm thankful every day that I get to help build a studio that is focused as much on creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and respected as it is on creating amazing innovative games," said Executive Produer Sarah Sands.