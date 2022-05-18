Shadow Announces New Vision For Cloud-Computing Platform

Cloud computing company Shadow held their first-ever Spotlight showcase today detailing the company's new vision for the future. The company basically unveiled a new direction they'll be going in with revamped service options and more. The first steaming with AMD for a new Power Upgrade that will run an extra $15 a month on top of the $30 starting price for use of their service, which will bring better gaming ability to users. They've also unveiled a new look and design to their system, as well as revealed Shadow VR will be launching into Early Access. We have more info on what was revealed below, and you can read more about it in an extensive blow here.

Shadow's vision and ambitions go beyond pure cloud-computing. Introduced today, Shadow Drive is a safe and affordable online-storage solution built in partnership with Nextcloud, the world leading open-source file-sharing platform. Shadow Drive will allow users to store their data while keeping it accessible from anywhere. Data will be accessible via web, desktop and mobile apps which will be unveiled soon. Shadow Drive is fully secured through traffic encryption and will be available in all markets Shadow operates in, through European operated servers. Shadow Drive will be available for free with up to 20 GB of storage, while a premium version of the service will be available at $8,99€ a month, with up to 2 TB available. Shadow Drive will be available in soft launch with selected users this summer, and available to all in Europe this fall, and soon in North America.

Power Upgrade This new upgrade will help realize Shadow's plan to introduce and sustain a more complete and adaptable offering, suited to everyone's needs, offering new technology at the best price. Shadow strives to keep its promise: to democratize access to a PC with the latest components for as many people as possible, via the cloud, without needing to purchase a physical device. So, what will be the configuration of the Power Upgrade? An AMD EPYC 7543P CPU with 4 cores and 8 threads

The power of a high-end GPU, ranging from: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070-class NVIDIA's equivalent graphic cards tailored for professionals AMD's latest RDNA 2 based GPUs, including the AMD Radeon PRO V620 GPU designed for cloud-computing and gaming

16 GB of RAM The model of GPU included in specific Power Upgrade configurations will vary based on local data-center pick. Shadow will notably feature for the first time AMD EPYC processors and AMD's latest RDNA 2 GPUs running innovative cloud streaming software solutions as part of its offerings. Details regarding GPU territorial availability are forthcoming.