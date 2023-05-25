Shadow Croconaw Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Rising Shadows Build a team using our list of top counters to defeat this Shadow Raid with out Shadow Croconaw Raid Guide in Pokémon GO: Rising Shadows.

Shadow Raids have arrived in Pokémon GO as part of the current Rising Shadows events. These Shadow Raids feature Gyms taken over by Team GO Rocket and their Shadow Pokémon. They will sometimes feature Shiny-capable Shadows. Tiers Three and Five Shadow Raids also include a special Enraged feature, which sees the Raid Boss's Defense and Attack increase when it hits a certain threshold of health. The Shadow Raid Boss can be returned to its regular state by using Shadow Shards combined to make Purified Gems, a specialized tool for calming down Shadow Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Croconaw.

Top Shadow Croconaw Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Croconaw counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Shadow Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Croconaw with efficiency.

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Tapu Koko: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Roserade: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Croconaw can be defeated with one Trainer, but only if enough Purifed Gems are used to take it down to its non-Enraged state quickly. If Shadow Croconaw remains enraged, you will need at least two Trainers in order to defeat this Shadow Raid in Pokémon GO.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Status

Shadow Croconaw cannot currently be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

