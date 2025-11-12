Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: darkrai, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Shadow Darkrai Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Shadow Darkrai will come to Five-Star Shadow Raids in Pokémon GO this November. Defeat it using these top counters and tips.

Article Summary Shadow Darkrai arrives in five-star Shadow Raids for Pokémon GO’s Tales of Transformation season.

Discover the best counters, including top Mega and Legendary Pokémon, to defeat Shadow Darkrai easily.

Tips on recommended team size, Purified Gems, and effective catch strategies for successful raids.

Learn about the shiny odds for Shadow Darkrai and maximize your chances of catching this rare Mythical Pokémon.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Darkrai, who will have a stint as the Legendary Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Darkrai Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Darkrai counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Heracross: Counter, Megahorn

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Meta Latios: Dragon Breath, Aura Sphere

Mega Pinsir: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Play Rough

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Darkrai with efficiency.

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam

Single Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Nature's Madness

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Aura Sphere

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Nature's Madness

Togekiss: Charm, Aura Sphere

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Darkrai can be defeated by four trainers. It may be easier if you and the other players use Purified Gems. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

