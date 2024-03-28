Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Mewtwo, pokemon, World of Wonders

Shadow Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Shadow Mewtwo returns to Shadow Raids with its Shiny form available and you can defeat it using these top tips and counters.

Article Summary Conquer Shadow Mewtwo in Pokémon GO during the World of Wonders season.

Explore top counters like Mega Tyranitar and Shadow Chandelure for the battle.

A minimum of three skilled Trainers is required to defeat Shadow Mewtwo efficiently.

Shiny Shadow Mewtwo's odds are unknown, use the Circle Lock Technique to catch.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. March kicks this season off with a wave of content including the Island Guardians of Alola in Tier Five Raids and Shadow Raikou in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Mewtwo who features in special Legendary Shadow Raids the last weekend of March. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Mewtwo Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Mewtwo counters as such:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Shadow Mewtwo.

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Volcarona: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Hisuian Typhlosion: Hex, Shadow Ball

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Lunala: Air Slash, Shadow Ball

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Mewtwo can be defeated by three Trainers minimum, but only if enough Purifed Gems are used to take it down to its non-Enraged state quickly. If Shadow Mewtwo remains enraged, you will need at least four or more Trainers in order to defeat this Shadow Raid in Pokémon GO. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

Shadow Mewtwo can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. The rate for Shiny Shadow Legendaries isn't known as of yet.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!