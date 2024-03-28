Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Mewtwo, pokemon, World of Wonders
Shadow Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders
Shadow Mewtwo returns to Shadow Raids with its Shiny form available and you can defeat it using these top tips and counters.
We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. March kicks this season off with a wave of content including the Island Guardians of Alola in Tier Five Raids and Shadow Raikou in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Mewtwo who features in special Legendary Shadow Raids the last weekend of March. Let's get into it.
Top Shadow Mewtwo Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Mewtwo counters as such:
- Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Shadow Mewtwo.
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Volcarona: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz
- Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse
- Hisuian Typhlosion: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Lunala: Air Slash, Shadow Ball
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Shadow Mewtwo can be defeated by three Trainers minimum, but only if enough Purifed Gems are used to take it down to its non-Enraged state quickly. If Shadow Mewtwo remains enraged, you will need at least four or more Trainers in order to defeat this Shadow Raid in Pokémon GO. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
Shadow Mewtwo can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. The rate for Shiny Shadow Legendaries isn't known as of yet.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.