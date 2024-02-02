Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ChillyRoom, Shadow Of The Depth

Shadow Of The Depth Announces Steam Next Fest Demo

ChillyRoom has confirmed they will have a free demo available for Shadow Of The Depth, which will be available February 5-12.

Indie game developer and publisher ChillyRoom joined the list of studios who will have a Steam Next Fest demo available, this one for their game Shadow Of The Depth. This is a top-down, hand-painted action roguelike in which you take up the cause to eradicate monsters who have ravaged and burned your village to the ground. Step into the darkness and send them back to the depths from which they came. Enjoy the trailer here as the demo will be out from February 5-12.

Shadow of the Depth

Shadow of the Depth features randomly generated levels, which means each new adventure is slightly different from the last. The addition of over 140+ passive abilities empowers players to discover distinct builds for each one of the game's playable characters. Each new venture into the depths will provide unique and exciting possibilities. Each character in Shadow of the Depth features its own distinct array of primary and ultimate skills, underpinned by a myriad of combo options. Rhythmic combos, which task players with carefully timing their button hits, add depth to combat encounters, encouraging the mastering of all five of the game's playable characters. Hand-painted visuals help bring Shadow of the Depth's dark and brooding world to life. Dynamic lighting adds further depth to the world, creating a tangible atmosphere that sits at the heart of every encounter.

Intense hack-and-slash action, seamlessly integrated with Rogue-like elements.

An immersive combat system that brings together various combos and skills, allowing you to experience genuine depth in battles.

Handcrafted dark artistic style, accompanied by vivid dynamic lighting effects.

Multiple outstanding characters for you to choose from, each with unique abilities and characteristics.

Summon companions to provide support during intense battles.

Explore randomly generated dungeons full of challenges, comprising three grand chapters, each culminating in thrilling and tense boss battles.

Gradually unlock talents, acquire and equip runes, and meticulously customize your character to reach the peak of their abilities.

