Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Battles, pokemon, Shadow Raids

Shadow Raids & Max Battles Can Soon Be Remoted in Pokémon GO

Starting with new events in May 2025, Pokémon GO players will be able to use Remote Raid Passes to access Max Battles and Shadow Raids.

Article Summary Remote Raid Passes can soon be used for Shadow Raids and Max Battles in Pokémon GO starting May 2025.

Daily Remote Raid limit increases from 5 to 10, with higher limits during special events and weekends.

Trainers can join Max Battles remotely, and Max Particle storage will increase from 1,000 to 1,500.

New Community Days, Raid Days, Max Battle Days, and special events are confirmed for Summer 2025.

Pokémon GO has announced major changes to Remote Raiding that will positively impact the number of Remote Raids a Trainer can do in one day, Max Battles, and Shadow Raids. These changes are speculated to come as a result of Scopely's acquisition of Niantic's gaming division. Let's dive into these changes.

Here's the breakdown for all of the updates to Remote Raiding capability in Pokémon GO:

Shadow Raids: Starting with the Crown Clash: Taken Over event on May 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PDT (GMT −7), Trainers can participate in a Shadow Raid remotely with a Remote Raid Pass. This change will remain in effect after the conclusion of the event. Shadow Raids will count towards the daily limit of Remote Raids.

Max Battles: Starting on May 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PDT (GMT −7)—before Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day!—Trainers will be able to join Max Battles remotely by using a Remote Raid Pass and the usual number of Max Particles. The Remote Raid limit will increase to 20 from Saturday, May 24, at 5:00 p.m. to Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT. The ability to join Max Battles remotely will remain in effect after the conclusion of the event. Trainers who participate in Max Battles in person will earn more Premier Balls and XP than before. The limit of Max Particles Trainers can hold will increase from 1,000 to 1,500. This maximum may increase for special events.

Remote Raid Limits: Starting on May 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PDT (GMT −7), the daily Remote Raid limit will increase from five to 10. This maximum may increase for special events.



In addition to these changes, Pokémon GO has also announced dates for the next few Community Day events and more.

Upcoming Community Day events: Saturday, June 21, 2025 Saturday and Sunday, July 5–6, 2025 (Community Day Classic two-day event) Sunday, July 20, 2025 Saturday, August 30, 2025



The two-day Community Day Classic event has led to speculation, which is extremely likely to be true, that the July Community Day Classic event will focus on Eevee.

Other upcoming events: Saturday, July 12, 2025 (Raid Day) Saturday, July 19, 2025 (Max Battle Day) Saturday and Sunday, July 26–27, 2025 (Max Battle Weekend) Saturday, August 2, 2025 (Research Day) Sunday, August 3, 2025 (Max Battle Day) Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Hatch Day) Sunday, August 10, 2025 (Raid Day) Saturday and Sunday, August 16–17, 2025 (Shadow Raid Weekend) Sunday, August 31, 2025 (Raid Day)



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!