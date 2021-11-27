Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun Expansion Set For December 6th

Daedalic Entertainment will be releasing the stand-alone expansion for Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun on December 6th. Aiko's Choice will be challenging your stealth skills as you will continue to run around parts of Japan around the Edo period. In this story, you will accompany the kunoichi adept Aiko and her deadly assassin friends to hunt down many of the ghosts of her past. The interesting point of this expansion is that you can play it without the primary game, it is a total stand-alone experience. However, the team encourages you to get the primary game and play through the first few missions to get a feel for the game and the story before diving into the expansion. We have more to show you from the trailer down at the bottom.

Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun – Aiko's Choice focuses on one of the main game's protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a Geisha. Although Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind her, Aiko's former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her deadly companions she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past… The expansion features three fully fledged main missions, set in brand-new environments, and three shorter interlude missions. In the style of the main game, you take control of a team of deadly specialists to sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating enemy bases in hidden forest camps or lively Edo period towns. Set traps, poison and distract your opponents – or avoid enemy contact completely. Carefully plan your every move and come up with your own ingenious tactics to vanquish enemies and complete each of the challenging missions that lie ahead!