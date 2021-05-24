Shadow Warrior 3 Receives Enemy Overview Trailer

Devolver Digital has released a new trailer this week for Shadow Warrior 3, this time giving players a better view of the enemies of the game. As you might suspect, you're getting a short but informative rundown of the types of enemies and bosses you'll run into throughout the bloody affair, as you'll carve your way through many of them and obstacles on a path of revenge. Enjoy the trailer as we're basically now waiting for the Devolver Direct 2021 showcase to tell us when this game will be released.

Shadow Warrior 3 launches the offbeat first-person shooter series to the next level with a seamless blend of fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system.Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.

Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes. Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle. Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic.

Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy. Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore. Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrillride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.