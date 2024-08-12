Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ColePowered Games, Fireshine Games, Shadows Of Doubt

Shadows Of Doubt Confirms Official 1.0 Version Release Date

After being in Early Access for nearly a year and a half, Shadows Of Doubt finally has a full release date for PC and consoles

Article Summary Shadows Of Doubt Version 1.0 launching September 26, 2024 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Investigate crimes in a sci-fi noir city, using gadgets to solve cases your way.

Meet unique citizens with their own routines in procedurally-generated cities.

Play as a detective, gather evidence, customize your apartment, and explore every room.

Indie game developer ColePowered Games and publisher Fireshine Games have confirmed the full game release date for Shadows Of Doubt. The game has been in Early Access since April 2023, providing a few updates here and there, but for the most part, being available for people to try out a sample of the game. That all changes next month when Version 1.0 will be released on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on September 26, 2024. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Shadows Of Doubt

Think like a detective and investigate crimes on your path to catching a serial killer, using a variety of gadgets to crack each case. Explore unique, sci-fi noir cities and meet individual citizens, each with their own name, job, apartment, and daily routine. Track down suspects and approach each case your way: scan fingerprints, check call histories, read private emails, bribe citizens, watch CCTV, or pick locks, break down doors, and sabotage security systems – you call the shots on how to solve each case.

Become a private investigator and track down a serial killer in a fully-simulated sci-fi city. Think like a detective and use a variety of gadgets to gather evidence and solve cases in this truly unique detective experience.

Meet individual citizens, each with their own name, job, apartment, and daily routine, in unique, procedurally-generated cities.

Take on new cases to earn cash, purchase new gadgets and equipment, and customize your apartment.

Gather evidence to build your case – scan fingerprints, check call histories, read private emails, watch CCTV, and find key pieces of evidence to gather information and accuse your suspect.

Play your own way – pick locks, break down doors, sabotage security systems and bribe citizens for information, or stick to the law and play by the book. There are multiple ways to approach each case.

Explore every room in every building, and talk to every citizen. Lose yourself in a detailed sci-fi noir world.

