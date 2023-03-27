Shadows Of Doubt Gets A New Trailer & Release Date Check out the latest trailer for Shadows Of Doubt as the game will be getting an Early Access release next month.

Fireshine Games and indie developer ColePowered Games revealed that Shadows Of Doubt is coming to Steam's Early Access in late April. This is a 3D pixel art title in which you'll play a detective in an immersive sandbox, using stealth as your primary weapon to investigate a noir detective thriller. The game will be released on April 24th for Early Access, but before then, here's a look at the gameplay in the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"Think like a detective and investigate crimes on your path to catching a serial killer, using a variety of gadgets to crack each case. Explore unique, sci-fi noir cities and meet individual citizens, each with their own name, job, apartment, and daily routine. Track down suspects and approach each case your way: scan fingerprints, check call histories, read private emails, bribe citizens, watch CCTV, or pick locks, break down doors, and sabotage security systems – you call the shots on how to solve each case."

Become a private investigator and track down a serial killer in a fully-simulated sci-fi city. Think like a detective and use a variety of gadgets to gather evidence and solve cases in this truly unique detective experience.

Meet individual citizens, each with their own name, job, apartment, and daily routine, in unique, procedurally-generated cities.

Take on new cases to earn cash, purchase new gadgets and equipment, and customize your apartment.

Gather evidence to build your case – scan fingerprints, check call histories, read private emails, watch CCTV, and find key pieces of evidence to gather information and accuse your suspect.

Play your own way – pick locks, break down doors, sabotage security systems and bribe citizens for information, or stick to the law and play by the book. There are multiple ways to approach each case.

Explore every room in every building, and talk to every citizen. Lose yourself in a detailed sci-fi noir world.