Shakes On A Plane Gets Released On PC & Nintendo Switch

Assemble Entertainment and Huu Games released their latest indie title this week, Shakes On A Plane, for Switch and PC. If the game feels a little bit like Overcooked!, it should. As the developers credit the game as an inspiration for what is flight attendant management sim where you will be tasked with keeping all of the passengers on a flight happy, fed, attended, and secure during what is going to be your less-than-typical trek through the skies. The game is a co-op title with up to four players so you and your friends can feel like a real flight crew. Which you can do locally or remotely in these pandemic times. How happy will you be able to keep everyone? Find out for yourselves as the game is available right now. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer for the game before booking your next flight.

Have you always dreamed of a life in the clouds, jet setting from exotic locale to exotic locale, and enjoying the finest international cuisine? Well, how about just the jet setting part, and instead of enjoying fine cuisine you're instead serving burgers and shakes to a group of impatient, hangry passengers all crammed together in a metal box thousands of feet in the air? Shakes On A Plane tasks you and up to three friends with providing a satisfying airborne culinary experience in a chaotic environment with simple, easy-to-use controls and deceptively tactical gameplay. Coordination, delegation, and teamwork will propel-ler you to victory and ensure a five-star rating on the "How Was Your Flight Today" survey. And if the passengers get too sassy you can always para-drop them out the airlock — trust us, it's standard procedure for all airlines.