Shame Legacy Confirmed For Late-May PC Launch Destructive Creations revealed last week they are going to release Shame Legacy for PC platforms at the end of May.

Destructive Creations, along with developers Fairyship Games and Revenant Games, confirmed that Shame Legacy is coming to PC in late May. This is a classic first-person horror survival title in which you are a member of a cult in the 19th Century who has come to your senses and is now looking for a way out. But it's not as easy as it seems, as there are multiple forces working against you. Solve puzzles, be stealthy, and avoid both the cult and some supernatural forces to escape. The game will be released on May 30th for Steam and the Epic Games Store, but until then, enjoy the latest trailer below.

"Shame Legacy is a first-person survival-horror, set in a 19th century forsaken cultist village. You attempt to survive using stealth and escape mechanics. By solving puzzles, you figure out your connection to it all. Meanwhile, an eerie danger looms over… Waking up confused in a forsaken cultist village you quickly realize that: 1. a hunt is taking place,2. you're the prey they're after. The legacy of your family seems to have caught up to you. But maybe not in the way you'd expect. You're not the only one fighting for the soul of yours in the village. But will it be enough?"

"If you hope to get to the bottom of it all, you've got to move silently and avoid contact. The villagers are all over, looking for you. And they're damn fast if they detect you, either through sight or hearing. So stay in the shadows or behind objects, and keep quiet! And watch out for those noise traps, as they'll surely get you into trouble! Your mental ability will come in handy when solving puzzles. So will your cane, which also serves as your defense weapon to fend off attacking villagers. But it's not almighty and you can only get rid of one at a time. Getting detected isn't the end of the world if you're fast enough and can keep your nerves in check. You're weak and stressful situations bring you to the edge of a seizure. Your vision gets blurry, your movements uncoordinated. Find that medicine fast, or keep a flask in your pocket for emergencies!"