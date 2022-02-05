Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishments Has Been Released On Switch

Developer and publisher Frogwares has officially released Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishments over on the Nintendo Switch this week. Now you can play this version of the great detective's stories as they have released as complete of a version of this game as possible. You can dive into the game right now as it's available through the Nintendo eShop as we speak, but no word on whether or not a physical edition will be coming down the road. Enjoy the launch trailer below.

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments is one of Frogware's most critically acclaimed and loved installments in the Sherlock universe. Embody the world-famous detective at the peak of his career in Victorian-era London. Alongside the ever-loyal Dr. John H. Watson, players will use Sherlock's impressive talents as a detective to solve thrilling and varied cases: murders, missing persons, spectacular thefts, and numerous investigations that sometimes lead you into the realms of the fantastic. Mix and match 14 different skills of detection to get the answers you need. Multiple avenues of inquiry to question and interrogate witnesses and suspects. Form your final deductions and hopefully name correct guilty parties to determine their fate. Will you follow your moral compass, or apply the letter of the law? Are you sure you didn't just condemn an innocent person?

