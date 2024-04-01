Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CAGE Studios, Sherwood Extreme

Sherwood Extreme To Leave Early Access In Late April

CAGE Studios confirmed this week that Sherwood Extreme will finally be leaving Early Access with the full version out later this month.

Article Summary Sherwood Extreme exits Early Access on April 29, 2024, with a full release.

Engage in acrobatic combat and crazy parkour as Robin Hood against goblins.

Co-op gameplay, level editor, and upgrades enhance the player's experience.

Face waves of enemies in Horde Mode and unlock humorous secrets and power-ups.

Indie game developer and publisher CAGE Studios announced today that they will finally release the full version of Sherwood Extreme later this month. The game has been in Early Access on Steam for nearly three years, as players have had the chance to do all sorts of crazy acrobatics and explosions as a polygon Robin Hood. Now, we'll be getting the full experience when Version 1.0 drops on April 29, 2024. We have the latest trailer for you here as we now wait out the next four weeks for it to arrive.

Sherwood Extreme

Robin Hood, Sherwood's master of sharpshooting and parkour, must save the kingdom from an army of wacky goblins. Sprint across colorful environments, wreak havoc by chaining combos of slow-mo sniping, and soar to the top of the leaderboards. Traverse castles, forests, volcanoes, and more, each filled with power-ups, traps, and secret unlockables. Unleash a chain-gun crossbow to shoot explosive barrels and blast into the air or grapple onto a mate's shoulders for double the chainbow carnage. Eliminate scores of bobble-headed zombies in Horde Mode, surviving as long as possible. Save feathery friends while performing crazy combo blitzes to earn extra points and unlock costumes, skins, weapons, skills, and the totally historically accurate Chicken Jetpack. Acrobatic archers can now design their own challenging courses to showcase cunning creations and speedrunning stunts, or hide easter eggs for only the most intrepid explorers to uncover.

Swing, Flip, Kaboom! – Use zip-lines, swinging ropes, bouncy mushrooms, and cannons to move through the air at top speeds, exploding and sniping every goblin you come across.

– Use zip-lines, swinging ropes, bouncy mushrooms, and cannons to move through the air at top speeds, exploding and sniping every goblin you come across. Team Up in Co-Op – Grapple onto your friend's shoulders for piggy-back parkour! Complete challenges together and top the leaderboards with speed and precision mastery.

in Co-Op – Grapple onto your friend's shoulders for piggy-back parkour! Complete challenges together and top the leaderboards with speed and precision mastery. Level Editor – Build creative maps to challenge players, inspire adventures, and explore sandboxes. Share and play levels with friends for infinite possibilities.

– Build creative maps to challenge players, inspire adventures, and explore sandboxes. Share and play levels with friends for infinite possibilities. Upgrade Your Hero – Level up and collect shinies to unlock weapons, skills, and outfits. Execute your playstyle and make bold fashion statements on the battlefield!

Your Hero – Level up and collect shinies to unlock weapons, skills, and outfits. Execute your playstyle and make bold fashion statements on the battlefield! Survive Horde Mode – Snipe endless waves of wacky enemies amidst a floating castle. Unlock powerups and animal mounts in Robin Hood's greatest challenge yet.

Horde Mode – Snipe endless waves of wacky enemies amidst a floating castle. Unlock powerups and animal mounts in Robin Hood's greatest challenge yet. Laugh in Danger's Face – Discover silly secrets throughout Sherwood kingdom and earn higher scores by destroying goblins in the most ridiculous ways!

