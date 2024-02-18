Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Shines Over: The Damned Announced As PS5 Exclusive In 2024

Firenut Games have confirmed Shines Over: The Damned will be released later this year, but it will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Article Summary

  • Shines Over: The Damned, a new PS5 exclusive horror game by Firenut Games.
  • Embark on a tense, weaponless adventure with only a guide dog by your side.
  • Experience jumpscares and puzzles amidst beautifully dark, Megascans-powered environments.
  • Discover a surreal story with first-person gameplay and immersive atmospherics.

Indie game developer and publisher Firenut Games revealed they will release Shines Over: The Damned as a PlayStation 5 exclusive later this year. This is a dark horror adventure game that plays off the experience of having no idea who you are or where you are. You have no identity, no weapons, no friends, and only a guide dog to help you out in a world full of puzzles, mysteries, and potential danger around every turn. You can check out the trailer here while we patiently wait for a release date to be announced.

Credit: Firenut Games

Shines Over: The Damned

A first-person horror adventure in which you will be involved in a surreal plot, with apparitions and mysterious characters that will accompany you. You have no name, you are unique, but your faithful friend, a large dog, will be your faithful follower. Shines Over: The Damned will take you into a unique experimental adventure, in which your senses will be involved in a mysterious atmosphere, from which you will not know what will happen. Will you be able to reach the end of this adventure? A unique story, with scares, tension, puzzles, skill, and everything… without weapons and with a faithful companion who will be with you. Our faithful dog, a German shepherd, will guide us through the most suspicious places in Shines Over: The Damned and will make your heart race at every step. Beware of the dangers that lie in wait for you in Shines Over: The Damned. You have been warned.

  • Beautifully created environments using Megascans Technology enhance the dark game storyline.
  • High-tension exploration exposing the terrifying secrets of the world around you – Expect jumpscares!
  • Engaging first-person gameplay with platforming elements to access new areas of the world.
  • Challenging environmental puzzles to solve, each revealing new secrets.
  • Explore a dark and oppressive world with an atmosphere of terror.

