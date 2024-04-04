Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Celesteela, pokemon, World of Wonders

Shiny Celesteela Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

The Ultra Beasts Kartana and Celesteela return to Raids in Pokémon GO this April. Defeat Kartana using these top counters and attacks.

Article Summary Ultra Beast Celesteela shines in Pokémon GO's April Raids with a potential Shiny encounter.

Top counters for Celesteela include Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blaziken, and Reshiram.

Minimum of three trainers recommended for Raid, viable with two but challenging.

Shiny Celesteela has a 1 in 20 chance, perfect IVs have specific CP values.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. April continues this season with the Shiny debut of some Ultra Beasts in Raids, a new Mega Evolution unlocked, and Shadow Entei in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Ultra Beast Celesteela, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Celesteela Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Celesteela counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Shadow Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Celesteela with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Celesteela can be defeated with two trainers, but it will be difficult. I recommend you bring three Trainers minimum and if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Celesteela will have a CP of 1772 in normal weather conditions and 2216 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!