Shiny Darkrai Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Darkrai Raid Hour is tonight in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most of the gyms in the game will be taken over by Their Five raids featuring this Mythical Dark-type raid boss. With these tips, you can maximize on Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and potentially even catch a Shiny Darkrai.

Our tips for this Pokémon GO raid hour are as follows:

Pre-set your counters: The "Recommended" Pokémon that Niantic suggests are prioritizing defense over attack, which is not ideal for raids. It is ideal for saving Potions and Revives, but if you are short-manning a raid, your performance could be what determines whether or not the raid boss is defeated. Even if you have a big group, going with "Recommended" can slow down the pace of the raid. You want to go in with a pre-set team of the best counters, which you can prepare by reading our complete Darkrai Raid Guide. This guide includes not only the top counters but also the 100% IVs so you can go in knowing what CP you're looking for.

Coordinate with trainers from different timezones: Raid Hour happens at 6 PM local time weekly, meaning that even though the event isn't active for you, it may be active elsewhere. Social media apps such as Reddit and Facebook have places for international Pokémon GO friends to connect and raid together, so if you want to ensure you catch a Shiny Darkrai, a good bet would be to play multiple raid hours through Remote Raid Invites.

Pinap Berries for Shiny Pokémon: Shinies encounters in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO are guaranteed first-ball catches. If that beautiful deep purple and ruby red Darkrai sparkles on your screen, don't waste the opportunity to maximize on Darkrai Candy. Use a Pinap Berry and trust the system, because it is absolutely going to be caught.