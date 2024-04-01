Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kartana, pokemon, World of Wonders

Shiny Kartana Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

The Ultra Beasts Kartana and Celesteela return to Raids in Pokémon GO this April. Defeat Kartana using these top counters and attacks.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. April continues this season with the Shiny debut of some Ultra Beasts in Raids, a new Mega Evolution unlocked, and Shadow Entei in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Ultra Beast Kartana, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Kartana Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Kartana counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kartana with efficiency.

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kartana can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Pokémon in Tier Five raids is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kartana will have a CP of 2101 in normal weather conditions and 2626 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

