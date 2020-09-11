Shiny Ledyba Has Been Released In Pokémon GO For Mega Battle Event

The Mega Battle Event is live in Pokémon GO and, along with it, a new Shiny Pokémon family has been released in the game. Here is how trainers can catch Shiny Ledyba in Pokemon GO.

Ledyba, a Bug/Flying-type Pokémon from the Johto region, is known as the "Five Star Pokémon." Its Pokédex entry describes it as such:

Ledyba secretes an aromatic fluid from where its legs join its body. This fluid is used for communicating with others. This Pokémon covenys its feelings to others by altering the fluid's scent.

Ledyba evolves into Ledian, which maintains its dual typing of Bug/Flying. For those looking to hunt for Shiny Ledyba during the Mega Battle Event, this is thankfully not a Pokémon that will be locked behind a paywall of raids or eggs. Ledyba is spawning in the wild and is also available through field research in the "Catch 5 different Bug-type Pokémon" task. This will be an easy task to complete, as this event will feature increased spawns of Bug-types as a tie-in to the new Mega Beedrill research.

Now, Shiny Ledyba and Ledian aren't that much different from their normal versions. Ledyba's normally dark orange shell turns to a lighter orange, with its blue legs turning brown. It looks like an autumn version of Ledyba, slightly washed out with warm brown accents. Ledian is a starker difference, as its standard version is a deep red that, when Shiny, turns into a bright orange. When encountering Ledyba, it's certainly not a "blink and you miss it" Shiny, but it's not as different as other recent releases such as Deino and Roggenrola. Still, Shiny Ledyba is very much a Pokémon worth hunting.

Though September's events focus primarily on Mega Evolution and battles, Shiny hunters will have more Pokémon to hunt after the Shiny Ledyba release wraps up. Shortly after the Mega Battle Event ends, Niantic will kick off a Mega Friendship Event that will include the release of Shiny Doduo.