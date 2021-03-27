Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 13

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Psychic-types.

Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Rapidash: Two of the most coveted cards in the set, the Galarian Ponyta and Rapidash Shinies show the strength of the Pokémon Company's design. The introduction of this variant on Ponyta, a Pokémon that has been around for 25 years, was met with acclaim, and the Shiny variant of Galarian Ponyta is a perfect bonus. Both versions look like different flavors of cotton candy thanks to the colorful, pastel artwork. When it comes to the Baby Shinies (the non-Full Arts), Galarian Rapidash is the second most valuable in the set after Suicune.

Galarian Corsola, Galarian Cursola: Pokémon captures hearts with cute designs, but sometimes they break those hearts with sad backstories. Galarian Corsola sees the coral reef Pokémon introduced in Generation Two become a Ghost-type due to climate change. Like the reason behind Cubone's skull, it's a tragic story that makes the Pokémon that much more interesting. While the Shiny version of these Pokémon aren't much different, just a bit more grey, these were cards I was very excited to pull.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!