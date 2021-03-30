Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 16

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Psychic-types.

Indeedee: Now, some think Indeedee is a creepy Pokémon. Some, it turns out, are correct. There's a bit of a strangeness to this one, the way exists in the uncanny valley of being humanoid but also being very not. I think the world of Pokémon could use some creepiness, though, so I happily welcome Indeedee to the fold. This Pokémon is also one of the few to get a Full Art Shiny in Shining Fates with the Indeedee V, but the one bummer here is that it's not that strong of a Shiny. It's ears are purple rather than grey-purple, and that's really it.

Dreepy, Drakloak, Dragapult: On the complete other side, we have one of the strongest new Shinies in Pokémon and one of these species that made Rebel Clash stronger than many Pokémon TCG collectors give it credit: Dragapult. The entire Dreeply line is terrific in design, and they each get great Shiny cards that are easily some of the best in the set. There are also Full Art Dragapult V and VMAX cards, but they aren't numbered cards in the set. You can only get those through the Shiny Dragapult VMAX Premium Collection boxes which are quite worth it if you can get your hands on them. Along with the Shiny Crobat VMAX Premium Collection, I find them to be the best offerings in the Shining Fates product line.

