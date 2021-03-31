Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 17

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we kick off the Fighting-types.

Paste

Galarian Farfetch'd, Galarian Sirfetch'd: I have to say, I don't know how this happened. It's not the Pokémon TCG's fault, but Galarian Farfetch'd is potentially the worst Shiny of all time. It's identical to the standard Galarian Farfetch'd in every way. It's less of a Shiny change than Zapdos. I don't get it. Galarian Sirfetch'd, though, is a great Shint, with its white feathers switching to a bright gold that works well against its oversied green leek-sword.

Galarian Yamask, Galarian Runerigus: This installment is all about the Galarian variants. The Galariants. Both of these are awesome to me, with Yamask's bright green eye centered nicely and Runerigus in a position that makes it seem like you, the person holding the card, is tangled up in its ghostly limbs.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!