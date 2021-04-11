Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 28

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we finish off the "baby Shinies" before moving into the coveted Full Arts.

Rookidee, Corvisquire: Rookidee and Corvisquire popping up at the end of the Baby Shinies threw me off at first, because the line's ultimate evolution of Corviknight came first. However, this is because Corviknight takes on a Steel-typing, and Steel-types are organized before Normal-types in the Pokémon TCG. Of this line, my favorite has to be Rookidee which loses its bright blue and takes on a tan coloring that offsets its red eyes nicely.

Wooloo, Dubwool: Wooloo is one of the breakout cuties of the Galar region, and its Shiny form perfectly inverts its color palette. Dubwool is cool too but it does lose a bit of the personality of Wooloo, leaning more into the animalistic design. Wooloo, though, is a terrific entry into the Dex and it makes such a terrific Shiny card. A perfect evolutionary line with which to end the Baby Shinies of Shining Fates.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues as we move into the Full Arts!