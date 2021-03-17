Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 3

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we finish up the more Grass-types and move to the Fire-types.

Applin, Flapple, Appletun: This just feels right. Normally, the Applin line is apple red. The Shiny? Green apple! I think this is a terrific Pokémon that has gotten a good amount of love in the Sword & Shield era but it doesn't feel overused. Its Shiny form in particular is great, though Flapple is one of the few Baby Shinies that I wish got a Full Art V or VMAX. At least we have the non-Shiny Flapple V and VMAX in Battle Styles.

Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace: Scorbunny's Shiny is a creamy off-white and orange, giving major creamsicle vibes. Its two evolutions replace the white fur with grey, giving a bit of an ashen look which works considering this is a Fire-type.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!