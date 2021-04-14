Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 30

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the coveted Full Arts.

Centiskorch V, Centiskorch VMAX: Centiskorch VMAX is, to me, one of the sleeper hits of Shining Fates. I personally think this card will age well, because even though Centiskorch is a newer, lesser-known Pokémon compared to some of the other full arts like Charizard, Lapras, and Ditto, it's an incredible design, a vibrantly colored Shiny, and a gorgeous card that lights up with a red glow when hit by the light. A beautiful pull.

Lapras V, Lapras VMAX: The Sword & Shield Lapras V and VMAX return, and this time they're Shiny. I love Lapras but I will say I do find the artwork on the Shiny V card doesn't quite live up to what it looks like in real life. It's all about the texture. The Shiny Lapras VMAX, though, whew! An incredible card to pull indeed. The Pokémon TCG knew what they were doing here, as most of the Baby Shinies (which are easier to pull) showcase newer species, with many of the more iconic species saved for the Full Arts.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues as we spotlight the Full Arts!