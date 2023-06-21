Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Season of Hidden Gems, Team GO Rocket

Shiny Shadow Aipom & Geodude Debut In Pokémon GO Rocket Takeover

Team GO Rocket takes over the Season of Hidden Gems in Pokémon GO today with new Shiny Shadow Pokémon and Giovanni's return.

Today, Team GO Rocket returns with new Giovanni research, Shadow Regirock, new Shiny-capable Shadows, and more. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Solstice Horizons: Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time New Shiny Pokémon: Shiny Pancham will be released for the first time in Pokémon GO, and it will only be available by hatching 12 KM Strange Eggs.

Shiny Pancham will be released for the first time in Pokémon GO, and it will only be available by hatching 12 KM Strange Eggs. New Shadow Legendary Pokémon: Shadow Regirock will be encountered after defeating Giovanni through the latest Team GO Rocket Special Research. This Special Research will be available until the Season of Hidden Gems concludes on September 1st, 2023, at 10 AM. This means that we will certainly not get another Shadow Legendary through a Super Rocket Radar for the rest of the Season.

Shadow Regirock will be encountered after defeating Giovanni through the latest Team GO Rocket Special Research. This Special Research will be available until the Season of Hidden Gems concludes on September 1st, 2023, at 10 AM. This means that we will certainly not get another Shadow Legendary through a Super Rocket Radar for the rest of the Season. Event bonus: Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently You will be able to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon with Charged TMs

Shadow Pokémon : There will be a shift in the pool of Shadow Pokémon, and the Team GO Rocket Leaders will have different Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon. There are also new Shadows, including Shadow Gible, Shadow Alolan Geodude, Shadow Ledyba, Shadow Hitmontop, Shadow Glameo, and more. The Leaders have: Arlo: Shadow Aipom Cliff: Shadow Aerodactyl Sierra: Shadow Geodude

: There will be a shift in the pool of Shadow Pokémon, and the Team GO Rocket Leaders will have different Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon. There are also new Shadows, including Shadow Gible, Shadow Alolan Geodude, Shadow Ledyba, Shadow Hitmontop, Shadow Glameo, and more. The Leaders have: 12KM Strange Eggs: The 12KM Strange Egg pool includes Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, Deino, Pancham, Inkay, Skrelp, and Salandit. This is the only way to obtain Shiny Pancham.

The Solstice Horizons event is also still active in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny debut: Fomantis will be released in its Shiny form for the first time in Pokémon GO. It can be found in the wild during the day, the wild during the night, Tier One Raids, Field Research encounters, and as the Collection Challenge encounter.

Fomantis will be released in its Shiny form for the first time in Pokémon GO. It can be found in the wild during the day, the wild during the night, Tier One Raids, Field Research encounters, and as the Collection Challenge encounter. Wild spawns : The spawn pool will be different during the day and at night. Daytime spawns: Ledyba, Murkrow, Solrock, Drifloon, Purrloin, Swaddle, Cottonee, Petilil, and Fomantis. Hisuian Sneasel will be a rare spawn. Nighttime spawns: Oddish, Spinarak, Misdreavus, Lunatone, Stunky, Venipede, Foongus, Phantump, and Fomantus. Sneasel will be a rare spawn.

: The spawn pool will be different during the day and at night. Special Research: Here it is… our chance to get two more Cosmog. This will help Living Dex Trainers get close to completing the line, with just one more needed to have the full family. Niantic writes of the Starry Skies Special Research story: Starry Skies, a new Special Research story starring Cosmog, will be available to Trainers level 5 and up at no cost—just log in between Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time to begin! Plus, for US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can play through Starry Skies a second time and encounter Cosmog again. You can purchase a ticket for a second go at this Special Research story during the event and until Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Ticket holders will gain access to the Special Research story during the Solstice Horizons event. To receive the Special Research, you must open Pokémon GO at some point between Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. After you've received the Special Research, you can complete it at any time.

Here it is… our chance to get two more Cosmog. This will help Living Dex Trainers get close to completing the line, with just one more needed to have the full family. Niantic writes of the Starry Skies Special Research story: Web Store bonus: Using the Web Store right here will get Trainers a discounted Solstice Box with 3 Remote Raid Passes, 9 Super Incubators, and 9 Golden Razz Berries.

Using the Web Store right here will get Trainers a discounted Solstice Box with 3 Remote Raid Passes, 9 Super Incubators, and 9 Golden Razz Berries. Collection Challenge: Collection Challenges will offer encounters with Fomantis and will offer Stardust

Collection Challenges will offer encounters with Fomantis and will offer Stardust Raid rotation: Tier One: Sneasel – Can be Shiny Hisuian Sneasel Rockruff – Can be Shiny Fomantis – Can be Shiny Tier Three Noctowl Espeon Umbreon Staraptor Tier Five: Nihilego – Can be Shiny Mega Raids: Mega Sceptile – Can be Shiny

Field Research task encounters: These Research tasks will yield encounters with the newly Shiny-capable Fomantis.

These Research tasks will yield encounters with the newly Shiny-capable Fomantis. Event bonus: Double Stardust for catching Pokémon Lunatone and Solrock spawning worldwide regardless of location



