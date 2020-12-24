Shiny Snivy To Debut In Pokémon GO For Unova Celebration

No one saw this one coming. After releasing the Shiny forms of every starter Pokémon through Community Days, Pokémon GO will break that trend by releasing Shiny Snivy through a five-day event called the Unova Celebration. We have the full details of this surprising release.

Niantic debuted the full details of the upcoming Unova Celebration on the official Pokémon GO blog. The event will run from Tuesday, January 5th, 2021, at 10 AM through Sunday, January 10th, 2021, at 8 PM local time. It will feature:

Shiny release: Shivy

Wild spawns: Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Lillipup, Herdier, Blitzle, Roggenrola, Drilbur, Scraggy, Tympole, Venipede, Trubbish, Gothita, Solosis, and Ferroseed

5KM Eggs: Roggenrola, Sewaddle, Petilil, Emolga, Karrablast, Joltik, Elgyem, and Shelmet

Field Research: Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, and Ferroseed.

In raids: Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Timburr, Dwebble, and Klink in one-star raids; Herdier, Tranquill, Excadrill, and Amoonguss in three-star raids; and Burn Drive Genesect in five-star raids for the first time.

Notably, as we predicted yesterday, Niantic confirmed that Burn Drive Genesect will not be available in its Shiny form. This seems to confirm that Pokémon GO will treat each of Genesect's Drives as different Formes with their own standard releases and separate Shiny releases, similar to how Altered Forme and Origin Forme Giratina were released.

On the Snivy topic, this is… a major change that shouldn't be taken lightly. Rather than continuing the trend of releasing the Shinies of starters during Community Days with special moves, Snivy is getting an event Shiny release. This is exciting in many ways, but it also doesn't quite bode well for those who hoped Community Days would return to their former structure.

Niantic also added a bit about a new upcoming feature and the Sinnoh event, which will follow the Unova event:

Stay tuned for Collection Challenges, a new feature in the Today View that'll make Pokémon GO events all the more exciting to experience! More details to come in early January. Up next: Sinnoh! An event celebrating the Sinnoh region will be happening from Tuesday, January 12, 2021, to Sunday, January 17, 2021. Stay tuned for more details!