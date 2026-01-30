Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Playstrom, SayGames, Shipping Store Simulator 2037

Shipping Store Simulator 2037 Announced For Steam

Manage packages in all sorts of ways with a warehouse of robots in Shipping Store Simulator 2037, coming out sometime this year

Article Summary Shipping Store Simulator 2037 lets you manage a futuristic package delivery hub with advanced robot helpers.

Balance budgets, maintain robot staff, and grow Rocket Post into the top shipping store in Cranelock city.

Deliver packages by van or drone, unlock upgrades, and tackle unique challenges in a dynamic, expanding world.

Compete with rival delivery services, land VIP clients, and dominate the urban delivery scene your way.

Indie game developer Playstrom and publisher SayGames revealed their latest game in the works, as we got our first look at Shipping Store Simulator 2037. As you might suspect from the title, this is a game about managing a shipping location with the help of robots and other futuristic delivery services. Enjoy the trailer and details here, as it sounds like they will release it sometime in 2026.

Shipping Store Simulator 2037

Opening up Rocket Post for package pickup and delivery was a risky endeavor, especially when QuickBox dominates the city of Cranelock. At the start, you and you alone have to receive incoming deliveries, label packages for customers to pick up, and then hand them over. It can all seem like too much…thankfully in the year 2037, robots exist and after earning some revenue, can handle the menial tasks at Rocket Post. Keep Rocket Post running smoothly by purchasing robots to handle key tasks, while also managing the budget, and finding opportunities to expand.

Help maintain the robotic staff, as they sometimes need repairs, or can slip on spills in the store. Treat them well, purchase supplies as necessary and enjoy the satisfaction of Rocket Post becoming both a figurative and literal well-oiled machine. As Rocket Post expands, Cranelock's VIPs will take notice of its success, and want to do business. Let the robots hold down the fort, while handling deliveries via van, drone, and other methods to try and expand to become Cranelock's biggest and best shipping store, but only at the pace you want to advance at.

Robot Helpers: Robots will do the grunt work for you, like unloading boxes, stocking shelves, and serving customers. Keep an eye on their status, and your warehouse will run like clockwork.

Air and Land Delivery: Hop behind the wheel and deliver big orders while exploring the picturesque streets of Cranelock. When you've got mini packages that need to be delivered ASAP, use drones for speed!

Perfect Order: Accept deliveries, sort packages, and build your own storage system that only you understand. Expand so that no customer is left behind!

Battle for Cranelock: Run your competitors out of town by filling the city with your ads, luring key clients, and snagging exclusive VIP orders. Become an urban delivery legend!

