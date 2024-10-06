Posted in: Games, Kabam, Mobile Games | Tagged: Shop Titans

Shop Titans Has Released Its Own Halloween Update

Kabam has a new update out now for Shop Titans, as those waiting for some Halloween fun have a few events and other activities to take part in

Article Summary Explore eerie events in the Shop Titans Halloween update with thrilling new features and rewards.

Unlock exclusive items like the Ghastly Cowl in the Halloween Content Pass till October 28.

Join the community event, Zolea’s Holiday Spirit, for exciting boosts and challenges.

Gear up for themed Mega Packs, spooky collections, and even zombie shoppers on October 31.

Kabam has released a new update for Shop Titans, as they are finally giving players the annual Halloween content with events and more to do. The update comes with a Halloween Spirit community event, Dual Affinities, a Bounty Rework, and a Content Pass for those who wish to put money into the game. We have the details below, as the content is now live.

Shop Titans – Halloween Update & Events

Halloween Content Pass (October 1-28)

Join the neighborhood's ghosts and goblins on the street for a hauntingly ghoul time! Shopkeepers can blanket themselves in the ethereal veil as the local heroes beat back the hoard of zombies with their bare arms.

Highlights from the content pass include:

The Candy Bowl decoration invites customers to take candy from its bowl. This decoration tracks how many candies were taken! The Ghostkeeper customization uses bedsheet technology to turn your shopkeeper into a very convincing apparition! Your arms are not available, but you don't need those anyway. As the Grand Prize, there is the Ghastly Cowl rogue hat! It's a cool Tier 14 you don't wanna miss! Ardent trick or treaters can also unlock the Candy Fiend title by completing every single task in the Content Pass.



The Content Pass features both free and Gem-purchasable rewards, available for all players over level 20. Players who unlock the Full Access pass and complete the Content Pass will obtain the all-new Tier 14 Blueprint: Ghastly Cowl.

Fire & Ice Mega Pack (October 4-12 / VIP Early Access October 1)

Embrace your flare for the dramatic with these cool new threads! High fashion and hot flat wings prevail in our first Dual Affinity items, where both Water and Fire elements will benefit from a boost when equipped on these brand-new blueprints.

Blood Moon Mega Pack (October 18-26 / VIP Early Access October 15)

Can't stop the moonlight, even if you try! This year's Halloween-themed Mega Pack centers around the werewolf. Shopkeepers can show their lupine allegiance with a party mask or equip their heroes from paw to claw in wolven finery.

Zolea's Holiday Spirit (October 21-25) – A new community event where Zolea the Ghost finds the city's Halloween Spirit lacking! Shopkeepers must band together to serve 75 million customers!

Any sale made in the shop counts, including king sales and Champion requests. If this challenge is completed, Zolea will reward all players after the event! On the event's third day, a Secret Challenge will also be revealed to players. Completing both challenges will cause Zolea to overflow with joy and Halloween spirit, DOUBLING her Essence regeneration rate for an entire year! Global event progress will be shared every day via in-game mail and a tracker found on the Shop Titans website.

Halloween Collection (October 21-November 1)

Revisit the haunts of yesteryear with the return of the ever-popular Halloween Collection! Trade in your spare Gold and Gems to nab a spooky smattering of Halloween goodies to join in on the celebration.

Zombie Shoppers (October 31)

These zombies are stale and looking for a sale! As part of our yearly tradition, zombies will once again take over the streets. On October 31, visiting shoppers will have a little more shuffle in their step. Not to worry though, their Gold is still good!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!