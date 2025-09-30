Posted in: Games, Kabam, Mobile Games | Tagged: Shop Titans

Shop Titans Introduces Premium Worker Zephyr To The Title

Shop Titans has added a brand new character to the mix as you can get Premium Worker Zephyr, if you want to pay for them

Article Summary Shop Titans introduces Zephyr, a premium worker with wind-based crafting abilities and shop bonuses

Unlock powerful new blueprints: Idols double Spirit Skills and Catalysts enhance hero attacks

Rushing Winds Content Pass runs October 2-15, offering exclusive storm-themed shop rewards

Porcelain and Pumpkin Mega Packs, plus the returning Halloween Collection, add fresh seasonal content

Kabam has added a new character to Shop Titans this week, as you can added the new Premium Worker called Zephyr to the game, if you choose. If you're unfamiliar with how this works, the key is in Premium Worker, as you have to buy them with IRL money to add them to the game. If you choose to pay money, you're getting a wind deity that can speed things up for you. We have more details about her and the latest update to the game below.

Shop Titans – Premium Worker Zephyr

The storm is here! Zephyr arrives as a storm cloud djinn rumored to be a minor deity of the wind. With primal forces at her fingertips, she allows Shopkeepers to craft two new powerful blueprint lines (Idols and Catalysts) as well as unlock new Thundercloud Altar Furniture. And that's not all… This season in Shop Titans is all about storms, porcelain, and pumpkins! Alongside the Mistress of Storms' arrival in game, the new 22.0 content update includes the below – so make sure your shop doesn't miss out!

New Blueprint Type – Idols: Enchant powerful totems to double Spirit Skill Effects. Ten unique Idols (Tier 5-15) are waiting to join your arsenal.

Enchant powerful totems to double Spirit Skill Effects. Ten unique Idols (Tier 5-15) are waiting to join your arsenal. New Blueprint Type – Catalysts: Imbue magical Catalysts (Tier 5-15) as floating spellcaster weapons to enhance your heroes' attacks with dazzling new visuals, including the Tier 15 Orb of Everhunger.

Imbue magical Catalysts (Tier 5-15) as floating spellcaster weapons to enhance your heroes' attacks with dazzling new visuals, including the Tier 15 Orb of Everhunger. Thundercloud Altar Furniture: A divine piece of furniture that boosts customer speed and keeps profits flowing like the wind. This furniture can be upgraded and activated to provide a short-term bonus called "Tailwind" which… Adds a wind trail VFX to customers Makes customers move faster

A divine piece of furniture that boosts customer speed and keeps profits flowing like the wind. This furniture can be upgraded and activated to provide a short-term bonus called "Tailwind" which… Rushing Winds Content Pass: Will you prove worthy of Zephyr's respect? From October 2 – 15, earn the favor of the Storm Djinn in the Rushing Winds Content Pass. Complete tasks to unlock exclusive storm-themed rewards, including… Zephyr's Thunderthrone (shop decoration) Zephyr's Dampener, a Tier 15 amulet Additional themed blueprints, décor, and customizations

Will you prove worthy of Zephyr's respect? From October 2 – 15, earn the favor of the Storm Djinn in the Rushing Winds Content Pass. Complete tasks to unlock exclusive storm-themed rewards, including… Two Mega Packs, Double the Rewards: Porcelain Mega Pack (September 30 – October 11) – Refined elegance inspired by the art of Kintsugi, this pack includes… Tier 15 Kintsugi Light Armor Tier 6 Kintsugi Beak (Rogue Hat) Gilded Shopkeeper customizations & accessories Lavish furniture to elevate your shop And more blueprints and decorations

Porcelain Mega Pack (September 30 – October 11) – Refined elegance inspired by the art of Kintsugi, this pack includes… Pumpkin Patch Mega Pack (October 14 – 25) – Spooky fun to celebrate Halloween with… Tier 15 Hallowitch Hat & Tier 7 Hallowitch Shoes Pumpkin-themed Shopkeeper customizations Spooky décor like the Jack-Crow-Lantern And more blueprints and decorations

Halloween Collection: The yearly fan-favorite collection returns from October 20 – 31. Shopkeepers can decorate their shops with spooky pumpkins and more for Halloween!









