Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Speedstorm, Maui, moana, moana 2

Disney Speedstorm Adds Two Characters From Moana

Disney Speedstorm has added the first of two characters from Moana to the game, as you can race around the tracks as Maui today

Article Summary Maui from Moana joins Disney Speedstorm as a new Tricksters class Racer with unique skills.

Moana is set to be added along with new content in Season 11 of Disney Speedstorm.

Experience new high-speed tracks inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds in this combat racing game.

Regular updates bring fresh Disney and Pixar Racers, tracks, and customization options.

Gameloft released a new update for Disney Speedstorm this week, as the first of two characters from Moana have been added to the game. Right now, you can race as Maui, as you're getting a new Tricksters class Racer as part of the game with his "Hero to All" unique skill. Everything you might expect is here as he fights with his Magical Fishing Hook; he calls upon the forces of nature and can change into a hawk. While a date wasn't revealed, we also know Moana will be coming to the game as part of Season 11 as well. You can see him in action in the trailer here.

Disney Speedstorm

Drift into the ultimate hero-based combat racing game, set on high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds. Master each character's unique skills on the racetrack and claim victory in this thrilling arcade racing experience from the creators of the Asphalt series! An incredible cast of characters including Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, Baloo, Captain Jack Sparrow, the Beast and more are suited and revving up for racing combat. Upgrade each racer's stats and make the most of their unique skills that can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way you play the game! Anyone can pick up and play Disney Speedstorm, but mastering skills and techniques like timing your nitro boosts, precisely drifting around corners, and adapting to dynamic track environments are crucial to dominating each race.

Pick your Racer and speed through action-packed tracks solo, or challenge friends in local and online multiplayer modes. You can even face off with players from around the globe to become an online legend. Start your engine in environments inspired by some of your favorite Disney and Pixar films. From the docks of Pirates of the Caribbean's Kraken Port to the wilds of The Jungle Book's Jungle Ruins or the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc., you can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing! Choose your favorite racer's suit, a flashy kart livery, and show off stylish wheels and wings — all of this and more is possible with the extensive customization features in the game!

The action never slows down thanks to fresh seasonal content always around the corner. New Disney and Pixar Racers will be added regularly, bringing special skills for you to master (or overcome), and unique tracks will be created often, to pump fresh strategy into the mix. Support Crew characters, environments, customization options, and collectibles will also drop in regularly, so there's always more to experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!