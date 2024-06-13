Posted in: Games, Kabam, Mobile Games | Tagged: Shop Titans

Shop Titans Releases New Update For 5th Anniversary

Kabam has revealed details about the latest update to Shop Titans, as they are celebrating the mobile game's 5th Anniversary.

Article Summary Kabam celebrates Shop Titans' 5th Anniversary with a major update.

New Artifact Blueprints offer unique effects for players' collections.

Exciting events with activities for both newcomers and veterans alike.

Update introduces six Artifact Blueprints with two additional coming soon.

Kabam has released a new update for Shop Titans this week, as they are celebrating the 5th Anniversary of the game with new additions and events. The free-to-play Tycoon Simulation/Light Adventure RPG game as marking the occasion with a ton of new gameplay features and content upgrades, along with a few new events for you to check out that will have activities for both new and experienced players. We have the full details below as the update is now live.

Shop Titans' 5th Anniversary

This update introduces Artifact Blueprints, a new and very rare blueprint (six total currently available in the game – see below) for players to collect, and each with a unique effect! Artifacts can be found in the Major Artifact (Tier 14) and Minor Artifact (Tiers 8-9) chests, offering stronger and more valuable blueprints compared to those of the same tier. This isn't your average everyday blueprint… so choose wisely!

Kiku-Ichimonji (Major Artifact) – This Katana is unnaturally sharp but unwieldy! It provides a powerful +200% bonus to Critical Damage but sets your critical hit rate to 20%.

– This Katana is unnaturally sharp but unwieldy! It provides a powerful +200% bonus to Critical Damage but sets your critical hit rate to 20%. Torc of Peace (Major Artifact): The powerful amulet magically seals the power of any wielded weapon, rendering them completely useless. In exchange, it grants a sizable +10% evasion and a 20% skill HP bonus.

The powerful amulet magically seals the power of any wielded weapon, rendering them completely useless. In exchange, it grants a sizable +10% evasion and a 20% skill HP bonus. Armor of Invincibility (Major Artifact): A suit of heavy armor that completely shrugs off any amount of damage it takes, no matter how powerful. As a result, it will never break!

A suit of heavy armor that completely shrugs off any amount of damage it takes, no matter how powerful. As a result, it will never break! Lone Wolf Cowl (Minor Artifact): For loners who are too cool for teamwork, there is the Lone Wolf Cowl. The wearer completely ignores bonuses granted by Champions in exchange for a powerful 40% skill bonus to ATK and DEF.

For loners who are too cool for teamwork, there is the Lone Wolf Cowl. The wearer completely ignores bonuses granted by Champions in exchange for a powerful 40% skill bonus to ATK and DEF. Grimar's Collection (Minor Artifact): – This spellbook is worth a LOT of Collection Score! Grimar's collection book contains ancient items that simply don't exist in this day and age.

– This spellbook is worth a LOT of Collection Score! Grimar's collection book contains ancient items that simply don't exist in this day and age. Pickaxe of Greed (Minor Artifact): Dig too deep and too greedily with this needlessly gaudy pickaxe! It is particularly adept at defeating guardians of golden treasures. Any Hero wielding it will deal double damage to Golems!

Dig too deep and too greedily with this needlessly gaudy pickaxe! It is particularly adept at defeating guardians of golden treasures. Any Hero wielding it will deal double damage to Golems! Looking Ahead: (2) extra Major Artifacts will also be released in the days following the 5th Anniversary. Stay tuned!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!