Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Releases New Valentine's Day Content

Yacht Club Games have started a Valentine's Day event in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, as Beefto's Valentine Rescue is available for a week.

Beefto's Valentine Rescue features all-new pink-themed content and mission.

Collect misplaced Valentine's cards in levels during event ending February 22, 2024.

Exclusive to Steam version with Mod Support, part of the upcoming Paradox Pack DLC.

Yacht Club Games revealed a new update is available for Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon this week to celebrate Valentine's Day in their own way. The team has launched Beefto's Valentine Rescue, which will give you an all-new look and mission for the game that you can play for a limited time. First off, everything is getting dipped in a shade of pink, from the armor to the levels to the items. So much pink everywhere that you'd swear it was a Barbie crossover event. Second, you'll be taking on a mission to help find all of Beefto's misplaced Valentine's Day cards, which are scattered throughout the levels. But be warned, other knights want these cards as well, in what has been dressed up to feel like an anime series. The event kicked off at midnight tonight and will be running all the way until February 22, 2024, at 12 pm PT. We have more info on the event for you along with the latest trailer for you to enjoy. Good luck finding those cards!

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon – Beefto's Valentine Rescue

The in-game event focuses on your pal, Beefto (a really buff Beeto). He accidentally misplaced all of his Valentine's Day cards (probably during his workout!) It's up to you to help him and save Valentine's Day! But be warned….others covet them as well! This heartfelt & free in-game event lasts for eight days, and there are twelve Valentines to collect. Players will be able to view their collection in the Extras section of their GuideBook. The event is only accessible on the Steam version of the game, as Mod Support is a PC-only feature. This event utilizes Mod Support features in our upcoming DLC, the Paradox Pack. You'll have to enable the Early Preview version to participate in the event!

