Shrine's Legacy Confirmed For Early October Launch

The SNES-inspired JRPG adventure game Shrine's Legacy has a release datem, as we'll see it launch in early October on Steam

Indie game developer Positive Concept Games and publisher indie.io have confirmed the release date of their new game, Shrine's Legacy. This is a JRPG title that takes inspiration in many ways from the SNES era of gaming, as you follow a pair of heroes who are working to unite the elements of magic, restore the Sword of Shrine, and save the magical world of Ardemia. What's more, you can play this single player or in co-op with a friend! We have more info and the trailers here as the game arrives on October 7, 2025.

Shrine's Legacy

The Dark Lord Aklor returns after a centuries-long banishment, with his minions spreading across the land. Rio, heir to the Sword and a direct descendant of the hero who once banished the evil from the land is ripped out of his idyllic existence as the evil army descends on his village. Saved only by the timely intervention of Reima, a mage desperately seeking the Sword, he and his new ally face a monumental task: Uniting the eight elements scattered across Ardemia for a chance to defeat the evil once again and save the world.

No struggle comes without a cost: As Rio and Reima travel across the land, they will see loss, sorrow, and grief as Aklor's army spreads across the world, bringing pain and misery everywhere they go. They will suffer their own losses and have to come to terms with them – just how much are they willing to sacrifice to save the world from certain doom? Embracing its JRPG roots, Shrine's Legacy combines a complex, multi-layered story with real-time combat and rewarding exploration. Rio focuses on melee, with well-timed attacks and movement crucial to realizing his full potential as he unlocks the magic of the Sword of the Shrine, while Reima relies on a wide array of spells to overcome obstacles in their way.

Their diverse skills are necessary to succeed in the desperate quest for victory over Aklor: A single player can switch between the two characters at any moment during gameplay – or they can invite a friend, configure a second controller, face Aklor and his minions together at the same time, sharing a single screen. Awaiting them is an expansive world full of dungeons to delve into to uncover new treasures and develop both protagonists using an elegant JRPG progression system, unlocking new abilities and spells. Beyond them lies a vast overworld full of intriguing characters and stories to experience, and a gripping, well-paced story – all brought together by smooth pixel graphics inspired by the heyday of 16-bit gaming when SNES reigned supreme.

