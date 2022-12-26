Shueisha Games Announced Multiple New Tabletop Titles

Shueisha Games revealed that they have some new tabletop titles and board games on the way in 2023, along with updates to already announced video games. The announcements were made before the holidays at Jump Festa, as they gave fans a look at what to expect in the year to come with games based on Bleach and One Piece, focusing on the manga more than the anime shows. We also got an update for some mobile titles being released in 2023, as they gave dates for some of what they had already revealed earlier in the year. We have the rundown of everything from the team for you below.

One Piece & Bleach Tabletop Titles

One Piece Vivre Rush is a speed-based card game for 2-5 players that test their knowledge of the characters and themes of the hit manga. Bleach: Songs Of The Soul combines the traditional Japanese card game "karuta" with Bleach, with three or more players seeing who can snatch the card corresponding to the dealer's phrase the fastest. Both games will go on sale on Monday, Dec. 19th, but Jump Festa attendees can purchase them early at the event.

Previously only available on the Nintendo Switch, the award-winning tactical game earned high praise for its tight gameplay, emotionally driven story, and clever use of the Jump+ characters. Fans are encouraged to flood the Steam page with Wishlists and requests for the game's PC version! Captain Velvet Meteor for Nintendo Switch will also be on sale during the holiday season with a 50% discount, with support for English, Japanese, and French text. A demo is now available on the Nintendo eShop.

The real-time roguelike deckbuilding adventure draws a game-changing hand with a new name (previously named The Tower -To The Bottom-), a new release date set for Thursday, April 20, 2023, on Steam and Nintendo Switch, as well as a Japan-Asia exclusive physical edition and collector's edition now available for pre-order. Arcana of Paradise -The Tower- releases on Nintendo Switch and Steam for PC on Thursday, April 20, 2023, for $19.99 with support for English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, German, French, Spanish, and Brazillian Portuguese text. A demo is now available in English and Japanese on Steam.

Upcoming In 2023

Developer Tasto Alpha, featuring Lollipop Chainsaw director Tom Ikeda, worked with Shueisha Games on the name change to help increase visibility and adequately represent the tarot elements. Additionally, the creators will beef up the launch content with Ranked Leader Boards, which will be available at release. These games, along with demos of Soulvars, Ukiyo, and Oni, will be playable at the Shueisha Games booth during Jump Festa '23, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, at Makuhari Messe. Tickets are free and distributed by lottery via the Jump Navi App on iOS and Google Play.