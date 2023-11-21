Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sifu, SloClap

Sifu Releases Its Last Update For Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version of Sifu has received one last update, giving it the final round of content other players have elsewhere.

Article Summary Sifu's final update on Nintendo Switch now aligns with other platforms.

New Arenas Mode, adding 75 challenges, extends gameplay substantially.

Update includes new enemy encounters, modifiers, cheats, and outfits.

Experience intensified Kung Fu gameplay with strategic environmental use.

Indie game developer and publisher Sloclap has released the final content update for Sifu on the Nintendo Switch this week. Essentially, this final update brings it up to the level of the other versions on PC and console, giving Switch players the final pieces of content for a complete game. You're getting a few new modes, new Arenas content, and some added surprises that will keep you busy for a while. We have the rundown and the trailer below from the devs.

"Players can access the last free Arenas content drop, which brings more challenges, new locations, and twice as many hours of gameplay as Sifu's previous update. After launching on all other platforms, the Arenas Mode's final update makes its way to Nintendo Switch! This update expands the Arenas Mode's boundaries, unveiling more unseen locations and introducing ferocious battles against familiar goons, bosses, and unexpected faces. With the addition of six dynamic Arenas, 75 thrilling challenges, an array of gripping modifiers and cheats, as well as film-inspired outfits, you can look forward to an adrenaline-fueled journey that will push your martial arts skills to the limit. Brace yourself for encounters with zombie-like enemies, doppelgangers, and interactive environments that will test your reflexes and strategic prowess like never before."

"Whether you choose to play as a male or a female character, in Sifu, you will ponder that question on your path for revenge, hunting down your family's assassins. One against all, you have no allies, countless enemies, and a mysterious amulet to bring you back to life every time you die. Yet, be warned! Your secret weapon comes at a hefty price to pay: aging and its consequences. Your enemies don't wait their turn, and they don't broadcast their intent. Dodge, parry, strike, use combos, and be like water making its way through captivating environments. Learn how to master your art, whether by fighting through the underbelly of a nightclub, scrambling through a refined gallery to avoid getting surrounded, or vertically navigating a towering office building."

"Careful positioning and clever use of the environment to your advantage are key to your survival. Use everything at your disposal: throwable objects, makeshift weapons, windows, and ledges… The odds are stacked against you, and you will be offered no mercy. Kung Fu is mastery through practice, a path for both the body and the mind. Learn from your errors, unlock unique skills, and find the strength to master the devastating techniques of Pak Mei Kung Fu."

