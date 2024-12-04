Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, pokemon, Sinistea

Sinistea Debuts In First Event of Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny

Sinistea, a new black tea-themed species, arrives in Pokémon GO as Niantic introduces a new Season of gameplay: Dual Destiny.

The first Pokémon GO event of the new Dual Destiny Season has been announced. The event, titled Just My Cup of Tea, introduces a new Galarian species with Sinistea and its evolution Polteageist. It will also feature a special Shiny boost for only one kind of encounter. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Just My Cup of Tea event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Sinistea, a new species from Galar, makes its debut. It will be able to evolve into Polteageist with 50 Sinistea Candies. It can be encountered in Raids and through Collection Challenge encounters. It is not listed as a wild spawn in the event text.

Sinistea, a new species from Galar, makes its debut. It will be able to evolve into Polteageist with 50 Sinistea Candies. It can be encountered in Raids and through Collection Challenge encounters. It is not listed as a wild spawn in the event text. Shiny release: No new Shinies have been announced for this event other than Chill Drive Genesect in Tier Five Raids, though the standard Shiny Genesect was released quite a while ago.

No new Shinies have been announced for this event other than Chill Drive Genesect in Tier Five Raids, though the standard Shiny Genesect was released quite a while ago. Incense Encounters: Oddish, Miltank, Combee, Gothita, Litwick, and Spritzee. All of them can be Shiny and will have a greater chance of being encountered in their Shiny forms.

Oddish, Miltank, Combee, Gothita, Litwick, and Spritzee. All of them can be Shiny and will have a greater chance of being encountered in their Shiny forms. Wild Spawns: Slowpoke (can be Shiny), Taillow (can be Shiny), Slakoth (can be Shiny), Duskull (can be Shiny), Starly (can be Shiny), and Greavard. Rare spawns include Dreepy.

Slowpoke (can be Shiny), Taillow (can be Shiny), Slakoth (can be Shiny), Duskull (can be Shiny), Starly (can be Shiny), and Greavard. Rare spawns include Dreepy. Event bonuses: 2× friendship bonus damage in raids. 50% more Stardust from completing raids. The Pokémon listed above in the Incense Encounters will have a greater chance of being Shiny during the event. Event-themed Field Research rewarding Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon Event-themed Timed Research rewarding XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon Collect Challenge rewarding an encounter with Sinistea PokéStop Showcases

Raids: Tier One: Male Frillish (can be Shiny), Female Frillish (can be Shiny), and Sinistea Tier Three: Galarian Mr. Mime (can be Shiny), Hisuian Braviary (can be Shiny), and Bombirdier (can be Shiny) Tier Five: Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Banette



