Situation Puzzler One More Question Is Available On Steam

One More Question has been released for Steam, offering players a new situation puzzle game to try ahead of the holidays next week

Article Summary Explore over 60 stories and solve mysteries in One More Question on Steam.

Engage with diverse themes from dark to supernatural in this situation puzzler.

Enjoy a fully voiced cast and original soundtrack in this narrative adventure.

Create and solve community puzzles using the built-in workshop editor.

Indie game developer and publisher Orange Sounds have released their latest game, the situation puzzler One More Question, which is out this week on Steam. This game is what happens when you take a narrative adventure and marry it with puzzle mechanics, as you're given over 60 different stories to explore and solve the mystery of what's happening in each one using deduction and more. We have more details below and the trailer above, as the game is out now.

One More Question

Awoken on an island and stranded amidst nowhere, you are left with no recollection of either your past or your future, just the face of the first person you met on the island and her lingering question: "Have you heard of anything about Situation Puzzle?" Situation Puzzle, also known as Lateral Thinking Puzzle, is a game where the storyteller, referred to as the host, narrates a seemingly illogical story. Players then ask questions to uncover the truth. Typically, the host will simply respond with Yes, No, or Irrelevant. Players can use these answers to their questions to deduce the direction of the truth and ultimately uncover the entire story.

64 engaging Puzzle Stories, with two extra chapters, encompassing a variety of themes such as dark, cozy, humorous, and supernatural Puzzles, topped off with an ironed-out storyline entailing three endings to offer a rich taste to your experience.

A small, albeit fully-voiced cast and story, recreating the feeling of traditional Visual Novels. With an original soundtrack composed by the team.

A workshop section of your own, where you can try puzzles created by others in the community or let your mind thrive and make your own puzzle using the built-in editor.

A compendium of side events, backgrounds, CGs, collectibles and dialogue diary to ensure fulfillment and clarity after every playthroughs.

