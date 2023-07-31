Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Six Ages 2

Six Ages 2 Confirmed For PC & Mobile Release In Mid-August

Kitfox Games revealed a new trailer for Six Ages 2 this past week, while confirming we'll be getting the game in mid-August.

Indie game developer A Sharp and publisher Kitfox Games revealed the official release date for Six Ages 2, as we'll see the game later this month. Unlike other sequels, this game serves as a standalone survival storybook, as they have meshed together the interactive fiction that made the first game intriguing with a turn-based strategy system. The story is pretty simple as the world you live in is ending, and your small clan's survival depends on how you manage to court relationships with the remaining gods and those who worship them. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom, as it will officially be released on August 21st for PC and mobile for iOS.

"Life after myths. Death, disaster, despair. This new installment in the Six Ages series is a stand-alone survival storybook combining interactive fiction and turn-based strategy. The world is ending, and your small clan's survival depends on how you manage its relationship with the remaining gods and their followers. Whether you're dealing with angry ghosts or clan policy, there's rarely one "right" or "wrong" answer because the deep simulation will make your particular situation unique. Remember that your choices have a socio-economic impact, and your advisors often squabble amongst themselves, but some consequences might not be obvious for decades."

"Your clan struggles to survive in the world of Glorantha, one of the richest, oldest game settings ever created, perhaps familiar from other games such as RuneQuest or King of Dragon Pass. This bronze age world is facing an existential crisis as it undergoes a transformation. Ten generations after the events of Ride Like the Wind, some gods have already perished, and humanity itself seems to be on the brink of annihilation. Here, the laws of physics themselves are subordinate to the whims of the gods and spirits."

