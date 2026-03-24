Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel strike force, Scopely

Marvel Strike Force Reveals New Original Character: Eclipse

The devs for Marvel Strike Force has added another new original character to the game's universe, as Eclipse has made her debut

Article Summary Marvel Strike Force introduces Eclipse, a brand new original character crafted by Scopely and Marvel.

Eclipse, real name Maria Marquez, is an archaeologist transformed by the powers of the Mayan moon goddess Ixchel.

Players can unlock Eclipse and her enhancements through the limited-time Eclipse Lost and Eclipse Found events.

Eclipse joins originals like Deathpool and Kestrel, expanding Marvel Strike Force's exclusive storyline content.

Scopely has revealed the latest character being added to Marvel Strike Force, as we're getting an original creation from the studio in the form of Eclipse. This is a 100% unique character to the game created by the developers, with her own backstory and everything to slip her seamlessly into this version of the Marvel Multiverse. The character's real name is Maria Marquez. As the team has boasted, she is the first female Mexican character added to the title and is an archaeologist, driven to find a lost temple dedicated to the Mayan moon goddess, Ixchel. Upon discovering it, she became the chosen avatar for Ixchel's powers, and now possesses the abilities tied to protection, healing, and all the phases of the moon.

We have more info about the character for you here, along with a video from the team in which they go into greater detail about her creation, as you'll be able play the character with a special event happening in the game now. Plus, you can find more details on their abilities on the game's website.

From South America Comes The Eclipse to Marvel Strike Force

Maria Marquez was an intrepid archaeologist who had dedicated her life to finding a lost temple to the Mayan Moon goddess, Ixchel. When she finally found it, the goddess chose her as an avatar. Now, as Eclipse, she defends her heritage and protects her people from those who would desecrate and exploit their sacred past. Players can unlock and power up Eclipse through two limited-time events — Eclipse Lost, which grants her Yellow Stars, and Eclipse Found, where players can earn her Red Stars and a Diamond upgrade.

Created by Scopely in collaboration with Marvel, Eclipse represents the next evolution of original storytelling within the Marvel universe. Following fan-favorite originals like Vahl, Deathpool, Spider-Weaver, and Kestrel, Eclipse continues the game's tradition of expanding Marvel lore through memorable original characters, with the potential to extend across the multiverse.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!