Skater XL Releases New In-Game Collaboration With Dickies Check out the all-new skate par in Skater XL that has been themed with Dickies branding as part of a new collab.

Easy Day Studios revealed a brand new collaboration they've launched for Skater XL, as players can go play in a new custom course sponsored by Dickies. The new addition to the game commemorates the opening of the new Dickies-supported skate plaza at Fire Station Park in Fort Worth, Texas. For those of you who cannot attend the place in person, the devs have recreated this replica in the game, completely inspired by the massive real-world skatepark.

The team worked with park designers from New Line Skateparks to get it down to the smallest details, as the map includes "diverse terrain paths, a concrete pump track with grindable corners, unique angles and elevations, and all the skateable features that you will find at its real-life counterpart." If you'd like to play it, you can access the Fire Station Park DLC map update via the in-game Mod Browser. We got a couple of quotes from both companies for you below talking about the work on this park.

"Dickies has been an incredible partner for Skater XL, and we are hyped to add Fire Station Park and offer it to players wherever they are in the world," states Jeff Goforth, Director of Marketing for Easy Day Studios. "It's very cool to know that people in so many different countries will be able to get a taste of what the Fort Worth skate community gets to experience thanks to Dickies."

"We're stoked to partner Dickies with Skater XL on another project," states Joseph Monteleone, Global Brand Manger at Dickies Skateboarding. "Bringing the Fire Station Park Skate Plaza to life in the real world and the gaming world for everyone to skate was a really cool project. I think the gaming and skating communities are going to enjoy it."