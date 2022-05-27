Skater XL Releasing New DLC Pack With Proceeds Going To Charity

Easy Day Studios revealed today they will be releasing a special DLC pack for Skater XL the proceeds going to a special charity. The pack is available to purchase right now for both PC via Steam as well as Xbox consoles, as it commemorates the first Skater XL Tampa Pro Esports Contest held on May 7th. The DLC pack isn't just giving you a few new threads to wear, it also will be going to a good cause as the developers will be donating all of the proceeds to Boards For Bros, the official charity partner of Skatepark of Tampa. If you're not familiar with them, the organization refurbishes and donates used skateboards to underprivileged kids around the United States. You can read more about the pack and check out screenshots of everything in it below.

The Skater XL Tampa Pro 2022 DLC Pack contains a bucket hat, tank top, coaches jacket, skateboard deck, and baggy jeans, with several colorways for each of the items. All of these DLC items have artwork and branding from the official real-world Tampa Pro 2022. The Skater XL Tampa Pro Esports Contest was held one week after the real-world 28th Annual Tampa Pro skateboarding competition, marking the first time an esports event has entirely recreated the experience of a traditional skateboarding contest. The one day tournament featured 24 of the best Skater XL players who competed across three platforms (PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam) in a virtual re-creation of the iconic Tampa Pro event. The Skater XL Tampa Pro Esports Contest was livestreamed on the official Skater XL Twitch channel and was hosted by popular skateboarding YouTube creator Garrett Ginner.