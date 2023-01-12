Skul: The Hero Slayer Receives Massive Free Expansion Neowiz shocked Skul: The Hero Slayer players today by giving them a new free expansion for the game with a ton of additional content..

Neowiz and SouthPaw Games have given Skul: The Hero Slayer a bit of a surprise today as they released a free expansion on PC. The Dark Mirror expansion will be available to Steam, the EGS, and Xbox PC Game Pass first, with console versions coming later. The new expansion comes with a new Hard Mode, a bunch of fixes to the game, new challenges and a reward system put in place, and much more. We got the dev notes below of what you can expect to see as the update is available now.

Skul: The Hero Slayer – Dark Mirror

Test your skills and limits in the new challenging 'Dark Mirror' mode. More powerful enemies along with new threats will try to stop you, but you will also have a new trick up your sleeve that will help you in your journey.

Changes to the Reward System

Players will now be given 3 reward options to choose from after clearing the Item Map.

Players will now be able to loot Adventurers after defeating them.

Changes to how summoned characters attack

Now damage inflicted on enemies by summoned characters will be recognized as the overall damage the player has inflicted.

Etc.

Added a new effect for destroying Skulls, Items, and Quintessences.

Destroying a Quintessence will now increase the player's Max HP, the increasing value will differ based on the rarity of the Quintessence.

Removed the 'Title Screen' option from the Pause menu

Stages

Adjusted the layout of several maps across all chapters.

Decreased the HP of normal enemies and Adventurers in all chapters.

Increased the drop rate of healing orbs in all chapters.

Increased the drop rates of Dark Quartz in chapters 1, 2, and 3.

Decreased the drop rates of Dark Quartz in chapter 4.

Decreased the number of cleared stages that are required to clear chapters 3 and 4.

Increased the reroll cost for repeatedly rerolling the Collector's items.

Now the player's chance to encounter more field NPCs has increased in chapters 1, 2, and 3.

Now the player's chance to encounter the field NPC 'Odd Dark Priest' has increased in all chapters. Changed the HP recovery rate of 'Fruit of Love': 15% → 20% Changed the HP recovery rate of 'Moonlight Herb': 25% → 30% Changed the HP recovery rate of 'Inferno Flower': 60% → 50% 'Halfling Girl' will now offer the 'Fruit of Love' less frequently.

Changed the HP recovery rate and appearance rate of the type of herbs the field NPC 'Halfling Girl' offers.

The buffs casted by the field NPC 'Spokesman of the Mist' will now have decreased amplification values to the Physical and Magic Attacks.

The buffs casted by the field NPC 'Spokesman of the Mist' will now have an increased value to Attack Speed.

A new device called the 'Ballista,' and the 'Launch Pad' has been added to chapter 4.

The event map 'Dang-Ka Defense' has been temporarily disabled.