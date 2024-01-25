Posted in: Games, Skull & Bones, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: skull and bones

Skull and Bones Announces New Open Beta Happening In February

Ubisoft dropped new details about Skull and Bones, as the team will be preparing a new Open Beta for you to take part in next month.

Article Summary Ubisoft announces Skull & Bones Open Beta for February 8-11 on multiple platforms.

Open Beta features Infamy Cap Tier 6 and exclusive rewards like ship cosmetics.

Season One content and gameplay challenges introduced after the official launch.

Endgame includes building a smuggling empire and participating in PvP events.

After a long period of silence, Ubisoft has revealed new details about Skull and Bones, as we're getting a new Open Beta this February. The Beta will take place from February 8-11 with cross-play and cross-progression on PS5, XSX|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. You'll be able to achieve Infamy Cap Tier 6 and earn up to five exclusive rewards, including unique ship cosmetics, emote, weapon, and Pandal Lemur pet. If you decide to buy the game when it comes out on February 16, all your proreess will transfer over to your account. The team also revealed some of the Season One content coming after launch, which you can see in the trailer here.

Skull and Bones

Players will embark on a perilous journey facing Legendary Pirate Lords like Philippe La Peste and the Hubac Twins. Stirred into a feeding frenzy, players will have to strategize and defeat these new threats, each escalating in difficulty. Strategic ship load-outs and seasonal ships and gear will be key to taking them down in the final showdown at the end of each season. Prepare to expand and defend your empire by looting stronger equipment and valuable resources through new world events introduced each season. Face Merchant Convoys, Elite Warships, and other predators on the high seas. Bigger challenges bring greater rewards as you navigate these dynamic and unpredictable waters.

Discover the intense endgame of Skull and Bones, where you'll face more dangerous challenges, higher stakes, and alliances that can transform into rivalries. Transition from working with Kingpins to becoming their rivals, facing the perilous consequences of the treacherous pirate life. Seize control of The Helm, an unrivaled smuggling colossus, and build your smuggling empire. Control manufactories across the Indian Ocean, increase profits through strategic control of trade routes and invest in upgrades for your operations. On top of these, Legendary Heists and Hostile Takeovers activities also add thrilling twists to empire-building, with new end-game features introduced each season.

Engage in precarious PvP activities with high-risk, high-reward Helm Wagers and Cutthroat Cargo. Accept challenges and legendary treasure maps, which will put a literal target on your head until you reach the target outpost. Rise to the top and solidify your reputation amongst Kingpins, earning rewards based on your leaderboard placement. Participate in free time-limited events each season, collaborate with fellow pirates, complete exclusive community events, and claim treasure troves of loot. The leaderboard resets each season with new rewards, encouraging players to continually strive for the top.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!