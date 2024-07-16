Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Skullcandy, Video Games | Tagged: Dime Evo

Skullcandy Reveals New Dime Evo Earbuds Sidekick

Skullcandy has revealed the all-new Dime Evo, serving as a portable sidekick with a pair of earbuds for audiophiles on the go.

Article Summary Skullcandy launches Dime Evo, a compact earbud set with a slide-out protective case.

Dime Evo offers cutting-edge features like IPX14 water resistance and 36-hour battery life.

Enhanced with Google Fast Pair, multipoint pairing, and personalizable EQ settings via app.

Stay-Aware Mode adjustment and Clear Voice Smart Mic for immersive, quality audio experiences.

Skullcandy revealed a brand new item this morning for those who use earbuds on the go, as they are producing the new Dime Evo. This is a versatile sidekick that keeps your earbuds protected in a unique slide-out case, providing the same audio quality you'd expect from some of their more well-known designs. The case and buds come in three colors with a built-in clip and are selling for $50 starting today. We have more info about them below.

Skullcandy Dime Evo

Dime Evo is a portable powerhouse for big sound on the move. With IPX4 water resistance, 36 hours of battery life, and rapid charge, it's ready for any adventure. Google Fast Pair for Android and Auto Connect make pairing simple and straightforward. Multipoint pairing makes multi-tasking a snap, and a simple button press on either bud gives users full control of calls and media. The Skullcandy App allows for personalizing Dime Evo, enabling the selection of a preset EQ or customization of preferences, including adjusting Stay-Aware Mode to tune into surroundings according to preferences.

Up to 36 Hours Battery Life – 8 hours in the earbuds, 28 hours in the charging case

8 hours in the earbuds, 28 hours in the charging case IPX4 Sweat and Waterproof – Worry-free durability for any adventure

Worry-free durability for any adventure Rapid Charge – A quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime

A quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear surroundings

Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear surroundings Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear

Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear Preset & Custom EQ Modes – Adjust your EQ or create your own custom EQ modes

Adjust your EQ or create your own custom EQ modes Customizable Button Functions – Personalize your earbuds by customizing your controls via the Skullcandy app

Personalize your earbuds by customizing your controls via the Skullcandy app Google Fast Pair – Seamlessly pair to your Android device every time you take your earbuds out of the case

Seamlessly pair to your Android device every time you take your earbuds out of the case Noise Isolating Fit – Ergonomic, ovalized design provides all-day comfort and a noise-isolating fit

Ergonomic, ovalized design provides all-day comfort and a noise-isolating fit Skullcandy App Compatibility – Enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels

Enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer Sidetone – Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!