Sky: Children Of The Light Launches Olympics-Style Event

Sky: Children of the Light has launched it's own in-game Olympics event, as players can compete in the Tournament of Triumph

Players compete in running, leaping, and soaring trials in the game’s majestic world, promoting teamwork.

Earn event currency by competing in daily sport-themed minigames to exchange for exclusive items.

New event follows SkyFest, featuring collaborations and companion events in this popular indie game.

Indie game developer and publisher thatgamecompany has launched a new Olympics-style event in Sky: Children of the Light, which you can play right now. The event is called the Tournament of Triumph, which has kicked off today and will run all the way through August 18. Much like the real-world games being held in Paris right now, this event will have you compete against other players in several trials that involve running, leaping, soaring, and scampering, all of which will take place all around the game's majestic world. You can read more about the event below and check out the latest trailer before taking part in their games.

Sky: Children Of The Light – Tournament Of Triumph

Players can head to the Meditation Circle in Aviary Village to enter a special version of the Coliseum. There, the distinguished Crab of Triumph will assign each Sky kid to a team, kickstarting the quest for victory. Over the course of the event, two different sport-themed minigames are available each day for players to compete in, earning event currency to exchange for numerous "Tournament of Triumph" items by speaking with the Crab of Triumph or visiting the shop in the main menu.

Tournament of Triumph is the latest event encouraging positivity and teamwork in Sky: Children of the Light. In Sky, players worldwide embark on playful quests and meet many unique Spirits around Sky's breathtaking world above the clouds. Throughout the adventure, Sky kids meet and form genuine connections with each other, inspire creativity through personalized avatars and content creation, and roam around the many realms found in Sky's airborne kingdom. The in-game event is right on the heels of thatgamecompany and Sky's inaugural SkyFest, which unveiled an upcoming collaboration with Moomin and multiple companion game events to hundreds of thousands of fans around the world.

