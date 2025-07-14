Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sky: Children Of The Light, thatgamecompany

Sky: Children Of The Light Reveals New Two Embers Season

Sky: Children of the Light has a new season of content coming out shortly, as Season of The Two Embers - Part 1 launches next week

The new season centers on an orphan’s journey and features a unique, interactive manatee companion.

Each chapter offers immersive animated storytelling and Seasonal Quests tied to the in-game narrative.

Explore a vibrant new market village, collect themed cosmetics like manatee hats and earrings, and more.

Indie game developer and publisher thatgamecompany has revealed the first in a four-part season for Sky: Children of the Light, as they tie it back to The Two Embers. If you're not already aware, the content centers around the in-game film they created called The Two Embers, which is still available for players to watch. Starting next Monday and running for four weeks, the game will be getting different pieces of an overall arching story, starting with the aptly named Season of The Two Embers – Part 1. We have more details and a trailer here.

Sky: Children of the Light – Season of The Two Embers – Part 1

Season of The Two Embers – Part 1 follows the poignant tale of an orphan chasing hope in a world slowly succumbing to darkness. Told entirely without dialogue, the story unfolds as a series of animated chapters players can watch together in-game, with each chapter accompanied by playable Seasonal Quests that place players directly into the events of a kingdom's final days. At the heart of the journey is a gentle, expressive manatee, a companion who responds to players' actions and stands by their side through the highs and lows of the story. This bond grows over time, mirroring the emotional depth of Season of The Two Embers – Part 1 and reflecting the game's themes of empathy, trust, and quiet resilience.

This season also introduces one of Sky's most expansive and dynamic new environments; a bustling market village alive with Spirits, vibrant activity, and many hidden moments to discover. Seasonal cosmetics draw inspiration from this vivid setting, featuring eye-catching items like manatee hats and earrings. Season of The Two Embers – Part 1 begins in-game on July 21 where players can view with friends, with subsequent chapters debuting one week after the other.

Chapter 1: July 21

Chapter 2: July 28

Chapter 3: August 4

Chapter 4: August 11

