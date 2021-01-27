Skyforge Receives A New Gameplay Trailer Ahead Of Switch Release

MY.GAMES released a new trailer this week for their upcoming release of Skyforge on the Nintendo Switch. The game has been out for over five years and built up quite an audience in that time. Now the devs are looking to expand it by bringing it over to the Switch and giving Nintendo players a shot at the game. What's more, the game will have a huge bonus going for it as it will be available to download for free from Nintendo eShop, and on top of that, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not required for online play. Making it one of the few games on the console to not require one. To add to that fun news, any future content updates, including the release of the first Invasion, will also be available for free to all. You can read more about the trailer and check it out below as the game will come out on February 4th.

The new gameplay video features a first look at the raw mythical power of the Grovewalker class on the Nintendo Switch, as it battles its way through swarms of combat Mechanoids in the robotic domain of Factory 501. Grovewalkers are highly proficient mages that sling wild, natural magic at their foes from afar. Although they have a deceptively nimble appearance, they can call upon the protection of their living armor to morph into hulking frontline tanks! MMO fans interested in getting a headstart on the action can begin their journey two days early on February 2nd by purchasing any of Skyforge's three unique Founder bundles, now available in the Nintendo eShop! These special bundles are loaded with a divine array of useful and exclusive in-game content, including cosmetics, legendary weapons, and class unlocks. The Deluxe and Ultimate Bundles also contain the Callsign NX Wings, a cosmetic item only available in Skyforge for Nintendo Switch featuring a color scheme inspired by Neon Red and Blue Joy-Cons!